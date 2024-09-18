HONORING THE NATIONAL TREASURES CLUB

The Queens

These are ladies with attitude, grace, commanding power, respect and stellar billing, and the stories about them only add to their legendary status.

First is Carmen Rosales, the true Filipina movie queen in my book. During her heyday, she was like the superstar for all seasons. She was the only actress allowed by the Sampaguita patriarch to call him by his nickname and was the highest-paid actress, always billed first on cinema billboards, marquees and posters. In her last television interview, during a FAMAS awards night, she appeared in silhouette because she did not want her adoring public to see her in her senior state. She wanted them to remember the Carmen Rosales who once ruled hearts, minds and box office revenues.

Three prime kontrabidas were Bella Flores, Zenny Zabala and Carol Varga. These three femme fatales, glammed and styled to perfection, were the nemeses of all the damsels in distress in films produced by LVN, Sampaguita, Premiere and Libiran.

Also notable is the great Etang Discher, the most terrifying mother-in-law and always the mapang-api (oppressive) and mapang-mata (disdainful) donya (lady).

Among the most unforgettable beauties are Norma Blancaflor, with her widow’s peak and always the loveliest in her baro’t saya; Delia Razon, whose costumes made her devastatingly beautiful; and, of course, the legend that was Paraluman.

It’s no wonder the Eraserheads immortalized her beauty in their song “Ang Huling El Bimbo.” To me, she was like Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, who chose to become mortal.

Our DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Alex Brosas had the rare opportunity to personally encounter this legend at her San Lorenzo Village residence when he was still a writer for the seasoned show business manager and journalist Bibsy Carballo.

In Brosas’ recollection of his once-in-a-lifetime meeting with Paraluman: “Graciosang-graciosa. And talagang kakaiba ang ganda. I met her, lola age na siya pero iba! Natulala ako. Na-star struck (Very graceful and truly unique in beauty. I met her; she was of grandmother’s age but still remarkable! I was speechless. I was star-struck)!”

The drama queens and rivals Lolita Rodriguez and Charito Solis were prominent figures in Philippine cinema. A YouTube clip features their different acting styles in a movie directed by Lino Brocka. These actresses also shared screen time and received stellar billing alongside Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos. Rodriguez starred with Aunor in the controversial film Ina Ka Ng Anak Mo, while Solis appeared with Santos in the MMFF movie entry Modelong Tanso.

Rita Gomez was an actress ahead of her time. She famously made Maria Isabel Lopez the Ms. Universe Philippines candidate when Lopez confidently and wittily answered Gomez’s question, “Iha, are you still a virgin?” Gomez was a favorite of Ishmael Bernal, and some of her most classic collaborations with him include Pag Dating Sa Dulo and Salawahan.

Before becoming beloved grandmothers in movies and TV, Rustica Carpio and Anita Linda were the favorite muses of Bernal (for Carpio) and Gerry de Leon and Brocka (for Linda). Another much-missed “lola,” Mona Lisa, shone brightly in Brocka’s Insiang and Cain at Abel, among other films.

Nida Blanca, of course, belongs in this list of queens. And yes, my all-time favorite, Ginang Milyonarya, and the adored comedienne Amparo Moya, whom we all loved as Chichay, are also included.