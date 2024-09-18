Gutierrez confirms expiration of tenure as media security task force head

Former Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Paul Gutierrez confirmed on Wednesday, 18 September, that his tenure with the task force has expired.

In a statement, he expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the opportunity to serve the public.

Marcos appointed Gutierrez to the task force on 25 May 2023.

“His decision to continue with the PTFoMS is the clearest message to all that he is committed to creating a safe media environment where every member of the press can practice their profession responsibly, professionally, and without fear,” Gutierrez said.

He said during his leadership, the task force helped solve five violent attacks against the press that has occurred under the current administration while also helping solve 2 media killing cases under previous administrations such as the murder of broadcaster Ed Dizon in 2019, and the murder of broadcast-journalist Gerry Ortega in 2011.

“We also promptly and diligently assisted in resolving all incidents of threats and harassment by the members of the press brought to our attention,” he added.

Gutierrez also said that a “first of its kind” database containing the list of suspects in the killing of journalists is ready for public release.

The PTFoMS also entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) where indigent members of the press would be assisted, free of charge, in their legal cases related to their work as journalists. It also signed a MOA with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ensuring the rights and security of journalists during the election period.

In the same manner, the PTFoMS is also finalizing its agreement with the Commission on Human Rights and the National Police Commission for the protection of media workers’ rights as well as strengthening relations between members of the media and the Philippine National Police.

Gutierrez also thanked Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) former Secretary Cheloy Garafil and her successor acting Secretary Cesar Chavez — who are chair and co-chair of the PTFoMS — for their “unstinting support” during his tenure.

He also lauded the inter-agency partners of the task force including the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Army, and the Department of Justice in their joint efforts in bringing justice to victims of media killings.

He noted a “one remarkable experience” with “dedicated and committed” fellow members of the media task force.

“I thank all the members of the press—groups and individuals all over the country—who answered my call that without their help and cooperation, the PTFoMS can only do so much. For you and thank you for your help and support,” Gutierrez concluded.

The media task force was created in 2016 under the Duterte Administration.