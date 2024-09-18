Guo's signature on counter-affidavit a mismatch — NBI

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the signature on former mayor Alice Guo’s counter-affidavit in her human trafficking case did not match her signature samples.

This was according to the NBI’s dactyloscopy expert. It said the two signatures “were not written by one and the same person”.

Earlier, authorities said Guo had already fled the country when Elmer Galicia, a Bulacan lawyer, notarized the counter-affidavit last August.

Guo's secretary Cath Salazar told senators on Tuesday that her boss had instructed her to go to her house and find a brown envelope inside a drawer. She said inside the envelope was a piece of paper signed by Guo made to appear as the last page of a counter-affidavit.

The secretary recalled that Guo told her to attach the signed page to the actual counter-affidavit in her human trafficking case, which would become the subject of the questionable notarization.