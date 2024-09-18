Guo, 14 others face non-bailable charges

Justice Undersecretary Mico Clavano confirmed on Wednesday that a non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons case has been filed against dismissed Mayor Alice L. Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, and several co-accused before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Clavano said the case was filed on Tuesday. In the event the RTC finds probable cause, it will issue arrest orders against Guo and her co-accused.

“The DoJ (Department of Justice) would like to confirm that the case against Alice Guo, including Dennis Cunanan, who is a former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) deputy director general and a representative of Zun Yuan Technology, as well as 12 executives and founders of three companies and Guo’s alleged business partners, has been filed in the regional trial court of Pasig City,” Clavano said.

The co-accused include business partners Huang Zhiyang, Zhang Ruijin and Baoying Li. The DoJ did not release a copy of the criminal charge sheet.

Guo and her co-accused were charged with violation of Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The case stemmed from the alleged illegal activities committed at the Zun Yuan Technology Center, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Bamban town that was raided last 13 March by authorities.

Zun Yuan Technology, originally called Hongsheng Gaming Technology, is located on the property owned by Baofu Land Development Inc.

Clavano emphasized the importance of a timely issuance of the warrants, saying: “We hope these warrants will be issued promptly to prevent any interregnum in the custody of former Mayor Alice Guo.”