Gov’t reaching out to more Pinoys abroad

Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) chairperson Romulo “Leo” Arugay on Wednesday said the government is moving closer to the Filipino people, as the agency is eyeing to establish more extension offices in other parts of the country.

The CFO has its own budget to the tune of about P300 million a year, but with a huge mandate with 130 personnel with offices in Davao City, Cebu City and requested a budget for an extension office in Baguio City to cater to Regions 1, 2 and 3 to decongest Metro Manila.

“We are asking for an additional budget for an extension office in Cagayan de Oro City, as it will help a lot as there’s a strong migration trend in Mindanao,” Arugay said during a media forum in Pasig City.

The CFO may also propose an extension office in Tuguegarao City and in Mabini, Batangas in the coming days.

“I hope that with the help of President Marcos, we will be able to expand to other areas of the country,” Arugay added.

Appointed on 13 January 2023, just more than two years ago, Arugay was asked by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. what was his knowledge about the CFO.

Arugay is already residing in New Zealand, but he has vast knowledge about the Oceania, particularly with the overseas Filipino workers.

He said the CFO was established in 1980 during the time of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

President Marcos came to know that there were many Filipinos in Hawaii, United States when he had official visit there.

The CFO is mandated to propagate the rights, interests of the Filipinos who went abroad and strengthen their relationship with their families left behind in the Philippines.

Arugay stressed that the CFO has also been the “conduit” of the Filipinos overseas to help them in their problems.

He noted that “dual citizenship” is acquired when a Filipino has gone abroad and through the CFO, they can also re-acquire their rights as Filipinos for their own well-being and benefits.

The contracts of the OFWs, are the guides that ensure their return to the Philippines as “modern heroes.”

Arugay pointed out that there are more “permanent migrants” than OFWs abroad, with diplomatic ties with the Philippines.

However, the DFA has wider coverage such as national sovereignty, territorial integrity and foreign relations.

More than 10.2 million plus migrants are Filipinos 47 percent permanent migrant, 42 percent temporary migrants, and with “irregular migrant” in ordinary term the “TNT” with change visa to be regular migrant.

Resiliency of the economy is being supported by the Filipinos overseas, hence, there was no actual recession or “economic depression.”

One of the priority programs of the CFO is the fight against human trafficking with the help of the media. With the community education program, the CFO goes to different areas in the country and provide educational information on human trafficking.

“1343 hotline” is also one of the programs of the CFO. Every SoNA, President Marcos has been advocating against human trafficking.

The CFO is one with the Inter-Agency Committee against human trafficking and other crimes.