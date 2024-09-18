Gourmet mooncakes for mid-autumn festival

In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Manila Hotel offers an array of gourmet mooncakes, available at Red Jade and Delicatessen until 30 September.

This year’s selection showcases a range of traditional and delightful flavors, such as Single Yolk Red Bean, Single Yolk Red Bean with Orange Peel, Single Yolk Pure White Lotus, Milk Golden Sand, Red Dates, Mung Bean and Rose Paste. Solo boxes are priced at P388 each, while the Box of Four, presented in an elegant silk brocade box, is available for P2,288.

For those interested in bulk orders, attractive discounts are available until 30 September. Enjoy a 10-percent discount on orders of five to 10 boxes, a 15-percent discount on orders of 11 to 15 boxes and a 20-percent discount on orders of 16 boxes or more. Bulk order discounts apply only to the Mooncake Box of Four with the same flavor.

Contact 8527-0011, 5301-5500 and 0998 950 1912 or email restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.