FROM HEARTACHE TO DANCE BEATS: ENA MORI’S NEW SINGLE AND UPCOMING SHOW

Filipino-Japanese pop sensation Ena Mori has opened up about her insecurities with friendship. The ultra-talented, award-winning indie-pop artist recently shared at a press conference how it hurts her when friends don’t open up to her or turn to her in times of need. This vulnerability is the foundation of her latest single, “Trust Me” — a catchy, danceable bubblegum-synth-pop track, following her earlier release, “Heartache Generation.”

“The song is really about having that insecurity that, you know, this person doesn’t really trust you, or that person doesn’t have my name on their list of emergency contacts,” Mori shared. She confessed that she “almost values trust more than love or interest” from friends.

The chorus of the song, where Mori pours out her angst, captures this feeling: “All I ever really want is / To feel a little better about myself / No more hurting / I just want you to trust me.”

“‘Trust Me’ is about yearning for somebody’s trust when you don’t feel like you have it,” Mori explained. Reflecting on her friendships through the years, she noted how challenging it has been to build trust, especially during her teenage years when friendships could be fleeting.

Direct and honest

Compared to her previous work, Mori says that “Trust Me” is “not simple,” but “more direct and honest.”

“I’ve always experimented with different styles,” Mori, who was trained in classical piano, said. “For this song, it really resonated with me because it’s different. I love to decorate my songs with flowery words, and sometimes vague words work, but for this one, I wanted to be very honest in telling the story.”

The music video reflects this honesty through her usual surreal style. Mori, front and center in the frame, wears one of her signature whimsical outfits — this time, bunny ears and a ruff. Like a disheveled aristocrat rabbit, she sings about her frustrations and determination, like a self-therapeutic performance.