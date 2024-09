LOOK: Former president Rodrigo Duterte expressed condolences to his former undersecretary and NTF-ELCAC spokesperson, Lorraine Marie Badoy-Partosa, during his visit to the late Justice Anacleto Badoy Jr.'s wake at the Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat in San Beda University, Manila, on Wednesday, 18 September 2024. KING RODRIGUEZ











