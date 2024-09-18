Foundation marks scholarship milestone

The SM Foundation recently celebrated the achievements of over 4,000 college alumni from its scholarship program.

Founded by SM Group Founder Henry Sy Sr., the SM Foundation scholarship program has provided quality education to deserving students from vulnerable communities.

Since its inception in 1993, the program has nurtured 4,214 college graduates and currently supports 2,550 scholars pursuing degrees in various fields.

Ripple of positive change

The foundation’s commitment to holistic development extends beyond academic excellence. Through part-time job opportunities, internships, general assemblies and alumni homecomings, SM Foundation shares its core principle of “people helping people” — a philosophy deeply embedded in the foundation’s values, guiding scholars as they make their mark on the world and inspiring them to spread social good in their communities.

The recent alumni homecoming brought together over 900 graduates from different batches and fields, providing a platform to celebrate their collective achievements and the positive impact they have made in their families and communities.

During the event, SM Foundation Executive Director Debbie Sy emphasized the importance of giving back.

“As SM Scholar Alumni, you have been given a gift — an education, opportunities and a brighter future. Now, it’s your turn to pay it forward and inspire others to spread good in the world,” she said.

The homecoming served as a reminder that the SM Foundation scholarship program is not just about individual success but also about creating a ripple effect of positive change in Filipino communities.