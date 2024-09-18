Disaster simulator highlights DoST expo

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) showcased a variety of beneficial scientific innovations during the inauguration of the 2024 National Youth Science, Technology and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF) at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The event highlighted projects from various DoST agencies aimed at addressing humanitarian challenges.

One such project was a textile testing innovation that offers physical, chemical and microbiological testing services.

Phivolcs also presented HazardHunterPH, a website that provides information on potential national hazards in a specific area, including landslides, flood-prone areas and proximity to fault lines.

DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. stressed the importance of science and technology in today’s world, urging Gen Z to create solutions for challenges like food security, climate change and disaster risk reduction.

“Science and Technology are the driving forces that propel our world forward. These are the keys to unlocking new possibilities, solving the complex challenges of our time, and shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for everyone,” Solidum said.

The 2024 NYSTIF is open to the public until Saturday, 21 September 2024.