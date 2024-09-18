DHSUD defends P581-M proposed 2025 budget

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is strengthening its disaster response program, the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), by seeking additional funds from the government.

During the recent episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk program, DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango elaborated on the program’s need for additional financial support following the recent calamities that hit various parts of the country.

The department recently proposed a P581-million budget for 2025, which the House of Representatives approved on Tuesday.

“This is really for you. Specially for those who have lost their homes, we want to make sure this reaches you. Secretary [Jose Rizalino Acuzar] wants you to benefit from this,” Escolango said in Filipino, “because this is immediate assistance for you; you won’t have to pay anything, this is help.”

Escolango was referring to the massive fire in Barangay Zapote III, Bacoor, Cavite, on 10 September, which affected at least 1,000 families, leaving them homeless. He noted that the department distributed significant assistance to at least 500 of the families.

Another blaze on 14 September destroyed multiple tenement buildings in Manila, affecting 1,737 families. In response, the DHSUD has been actively coordinating with Manila’s local government to assist those impacted through their Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Under this program, significant financial aid is provided to families affected by man-made disasters like fires, as well as natural disasters like earthquakes, typhoons and floods. Assistance amounts vary based on the severity of the damage: families that suffer “partial” damage receive ₱10,000, while those with “total” damage are given ₱30,000.

Applicants seeking financial assistance can approach their local housing office to register for the program’s beneficiary master list and must submit the required documents, including the IDSAP application form, barangay certification, a photocopy of a government-issued ID and a certificate of indigency.

Given the frequency of calamities and the rising number of affected households, the department’s current budget of ₱200 million may prove insufficient. “That’s why we’re requesting Congress to increase this funding, as many are continually affected by disasters, and we need to help them,” Escolango said.

As the department’s 2025 budget approaches plenary deliberations, Escolango remains hopeful for approval and a potential increase.

4PH program

Another initiative of the DHSUD is the 4PH program, or Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, aimed at addressing the country’s 6.5-million housing backlog by 2023. This program seeks to create affordable, condo-type housing with full amenities in Metro Manila.

Escolango noted that the price of these public condos could be reduced to one-fifth of the typical market rate — down from P5 million to P1.5 million.

Launched under Executive Order 34 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the 4PH program is a flagship initiative aimed at delivering six million affordable housing units. Among its efforts, the program has received a housing declaration from the National Economic and Development Authority as “socialized housing” for tax exemption and is converting government-owned idle lands for housing development, along with offering graduated amortization plans for loan repayments starting at lower amounts.