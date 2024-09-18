DENR, UNIDO eye safe e-waste management

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has concluded a seven-year project focused on hazardous waste management, yielding significant environmental and economic benefits for the Philippines.

Through its Environmental Management Bureau, DENR and UNIDO concentrated on two key areas — polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) disposal and electronic waste (e-waste) management.

For PCB management, notable achievements included upgrading the non-combustion persistent organic pollutants facility in Bataan, enhancing PCB waste handling, assisting electric cooperatives with PCB management plans, and creating jobs at the non-combustion POPs facility.