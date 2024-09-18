DEAR JAHNS: Eight birdies carry Keanu through rainy opening round

ANTIPOLO — Keanu Jahns is deliberate in trying to erase the memory of his near-miss at Splendido.

On Wednesday, he signed on a seven-under-par 64 despite foul weather and held on to a one-stroke lead in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic at the Nicklaus course.

With eight birdies against a single bogey, Jahns got the better of a surging Enrico Gallardo at the start of the P2 million championship.

The hour-long rain delay did little to slow down Jahns’ momentum. After a fiery start through the first 12 holes, he birdied the par-5 16th and finished his round with six straight pars, delivering a championship-caliber 30-34 round.

“I managed the course very well,” Jahns said, attributing his success to his steady driving and sharp iron play. His long-range putting, which saw him sink birdies from 15, 20 and 25 feet, was a particular highlight,” Jahns said.

“The greens were a bit softer, so the balls were stopping faster, but I made a lot of long putts, and that really highlighted my round.”

However, Jahns knows that a hot start alone won’t secure his first Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) title.

Two months ago, at Splendido, he closed with a bogey-free 67 but fell just short, losing by one stroke to veteran Tony Lascuña in the ICTSI Splendido Championship.

That near-miss has only sharpened his determination, as he came out firing in this P2 million event, the seventh leg of the PGT circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Equally impressive was Gallardo, who came out swinging with a 65, lighting up the course with four consecutive birdies starting at No. 8. Despite a bogey on No. 14, he bounced back with three birdies over the final four holes, posting his best opening round since turning professional in 2017.

Meanwhile, club pro Rolando Garalde made his presence felt with a 67, placing him solo third. His familiarity with the tight, hilly layout of Forest Hills proved vital as he birdied five of the first 11 holes, spurred on by the enthusiastic support of the caddies holding placards in his honor.

Aidric Chan, continuing his solid form from a recent runner-up finish at the recent BRG Open of the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam, carded a 68, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 sixth, placing him solo fourth.

Apo leg champion Jhonnel Ababa and Lakewood Championship winner Sean Ramos both turned in 69s, sharing fifth with amateur Carl Corpus in a tightly packed leaderboard as the 72-hole championship progresses, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI).

Veteran Tony Lascuña, fresh off a win in challenging conditions at Splendido, shot a 70, marred by a double bogey on No. 12 and a dropped shot on the 17th. He settled for a share of eighth place alongside Toru Nakajima, Philippine Masters champion Angelo Que, Rupert Zaragosa and John Michael Uy.

Mars Pucay, Hyun Ho Rho and Lanz Uy all finished with even-par 71s for a share of 13th in the tournament sponsored by ICTSI and backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.