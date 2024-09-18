Coastal Cleanup back creating waves of positive change

The International Coastal Clean-Up (ICC) is back for another year and is shaping up to be the biggest one yet, taking place simultaneously on 21 September in 15 different SM Supermalls across the country: SM By the Bay at SM Mall of Asia Complex, SM Tuguegarao Downtown, SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Sorsogon, SM City Legazpi, SM Daet, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Roxas, SM City Cebu, SM City Seaside Cebu, SM City Mindpro and SM City General Santos.

In 2023, SM Cares recorded more than 100,000 kg of trash collected with the help of an estimated 17,000 total volunteers from 15 SM Supermalls nationwide.

This year, in celebration of its 20th year of supporting communities and creating a positive impact on the environment, SM Cares aims to double the amount of solid waste collected to 200,000 kg, eyeing a volunteer count of 20,000.

If you’re interested in joining the global movement towards cleaner seas and oceans, SM Cares is inviting you to be part of this year’s ICC.

Participants from NCR may register via SM Malls Online through this link: https://click.smmallsonline.com/DFqS/ICC2024.

Participants from Cebu may register via SM Malls Online at https://click.smmallsonline.com/DFqS/ICCSMSSXSMCC.

Outside of NCR and Cebu,one may visit this link: https://bit.ly/ICC2024-Registration.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, responsible for initiatives that promote sustainability and the development of the community. SM Cares’ advocacies include programs on women and breastfeeding mothers, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and children and youth, as well as the Bike-Friendly SM initiative, in addition to its Programs on Environment.