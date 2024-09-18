Climate change, education among top concerns of Filipino youth — study

Climate change and education were among the top concerns of the Filipino youth, according to a study.

According to a U-Report Poll organized by the United Nations (UN), 3,000 young people in the Philippines expressed concerns on climate change and education.

Approximately 26 percent of young people in the country believe that “climate change and natural disasters” will be the biggest problem they will face in the future, while 23 percent are worried about not “being able to finish their education.”

“Health (physical and mental)” and “finding a job” are also major concerns, identified by 22 percent of the respondents.

Youth’s perspective on national issues

Young people said they see the lack of entry-level jobs (33 percent) and the current economic conditions (26 percent) as their two biggest obstacles to finding a job or starting a business in the future.

Other concerns include the lack of access to quality education (20 percent) and the disruption artificial intelligence (AI) technology has brought and could bring (18 percent).

These same issues surfaced when asked, in an open-ended question, what they would prioritize if they were President of the Philippines to build a better future.

Education, health, and the economy figured in most of their answers, asking the government to prioritize these critical areas.

Other national issues mentioned extensively include corruption, agriculture, poverty, and the environment.