Chinese pickpocket gang intercepted

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported that three Chinese nationals were apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Sunday after being caught stealing a handbag and cash from a female judge on a Philippine Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur.

According to the BI, the suspects — identified as Lyu Shuiming, Xu Xianpu and Xie Xiaoyong — were caught by airline staff after they allegedly took a handbag and roughly P63,000 in cash from the judge, who was traveling with two other lawyers.

The incident occurred during the flight, and the suspects were allegedly caught red-handed going through the judge’s belongings. Lyu was reportedly seen removing the handbag from the overhead compartment.

Reports said that the trio were transiting the Philippines from Malaysia to Hong Kong. Lyu had a valid visa to enter the country, while Xu and Xie were denied transit and immediately deported back to their port of origin.

The BI said it is coordinating with airlines and airport security to track down any other foreign nationals associated with the suspects.

It also commended the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and the airline staff for their prompt response.

“We will not allow these kinds of foreigners to victimize our kababayans,” said BI officer-in-charge Atty. Joel Anthony Viado. “The BI will continue to monitor the progress of this case and blacklist any other members that might be found.”