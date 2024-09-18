Chinese flotilla passage thru Japanese islands irks Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Japan's government said Wednesday that the passage of a Chinese aircraft carrier between two of its islands near Taiwan for the first time was "totally unacceptable."

"This incident is totally unacceptable from the perspective of the security environment of Japan and the region, and we have expressed our serious concerns to the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," government spokesperson Hiroshi Moriya said.

China said the passage complied with domestic and international law.

"What I want to emphasize here is that the Chinese side's relevant activities comply with China's domestic law and international law," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters when asked about the Liaoning carrier's journey at a regular press conference.

The passage of a flotilla on Tuesday to Wednesday took place near a group of uninhabited islands disputed by Japan and China that have long been a source of friction.

The Liaoning carrier and two Luyang III-class missile destroyers were seen sailing southwards between the islands of Yonaguni and Iriomote, the defense ministry's joint staff said.

"This is the first time that an aircraft carrier belonging to the Chinese Navy has been confirmed to have sailed through the waters between Yonaguni and Iriomote," a statement said.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media, citing unnamed defense sources, reported that it was the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier had entered Japan's contiguous waters.

Contiguous waters are a 12-nautical-mile band that extends beyond territorial waters where a country can exert come control according to international maritime law.

Tense incidents have involved Japanese and Chinese vessels in disputed areas, in particular the Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, known by Beijing as the Diaoyus.

Tokyo has reported the presence of Chinese coastguard vessels, a naval ship, and a nuclear-powered submarine around the remote chain of islets.

In August, Japan scrambled fighter jets after the first confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, with Tokyo calling it a "serious violation" of its sovereignty.