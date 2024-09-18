Carina-devastated families get relief

Over 4,000 families in the hardest-hit areas of Manila, Malabon, Quezon City and Bulacan found a measure of hope when MR.DIY, the go-to store for big and small family needs, extended its hand to those severely impacted by typhoon “Carina.”

With the devastation still fresh, MR.DIY, through its partnership with World Vision, turned over essential supplies to the affected families in the said areas.

The relief packages include 963 learner’s kits, 963 pairs of boots for elementary students, 1,126 pairs of boots for high school students, and 163 hygiene kits. These items are tailored to meet the immediate needs of those who have lost so much in the wake of the typhoon.

MR.DIY’s contribution is more than just material support; it is a lifeline for communities struggling to rebuild. The relief efforts are part of a larger initiative under MR.DIY’s corporate social responsibility program, Acts of Kindness (AOK). With a donation of P200,000 worth of aid, MR.DIY reaffirms its unwavering commitment to helping communities in times of crisis.

The Acts of Kindness (AOK) program by MR.DIY is driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards the communities it serves. By focusing on key pillars such as Youth Development, Education, Environmental Protection and Family Welfare, AOK initiatives are designed to uplift lives and foster sustainable development, especially in the face of natural disasters.

In these challenging times, MR.DIY stands as a testament to the power of collective action and community support. The company’s ongoing efforts through AOK reflect its dedication to making a positive impact, not just in business but in the lives of those who need it most.