Bucay, Cedo zero in on Malaysian titles

Filipino junior golf stalwarts Perry Josef Bucay and Anya Cedo closed in on the title following yet another explosive rounds on Wednesday in the MAJIC 2024 in Selangor, Malaysia.

Bucay and Cedo continued to pad their leads in their respective divisions in the Maha Junior International Invitation Championships at Amverton Cove Golf and Island Resort.

Both players are sent to the tournament by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines led by president Oliver Gan.

“I had an even better round. Still leading,” Bucay, reigning National Golf Association of the Philippines regional champ, told Tribune Golf via FB messenger.

“Hope to sustain my game because I know that it’s not over yet.”

Bucay fired a two-under-par 68 for a 138 total, nine strokes better than India’s Mahir Rakhra who had a second-round 69 in centerpiece Boys 18-21.

The 21-year-old Bucay is on his third year as legal management student at De La Salle University.

Malaysians Mohamad Saiful Hakimi Rosli (77) and Wan Muhammad Danial Hafiz Zain (74) are tied at third place with 150 totals. Indonesia’s Ryan JJovan Wijaya is fifth after a 75 for 151.

Cedo cooled off with a 75 on Wednesday (she shot 71 in Tuesday’s opening) but still retained the leadership in the Girls’ side.

Cedo just arrived from the United States where she toured at universities for college and eventually committed with Washington State University.

At 146, Cedo still has a 17-shot lead over closest pursuer, American Sitti Nurfandi Hasan who carded a 78. Saudi Arabia’s Lujain Khalil had an 87 for running third 15 shots further.

With 18 holes left, they are counted upon to bring home the bacon and boost the stock of Philippine junior golf.