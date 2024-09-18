Bong Go extends support to Pasay locals

Pasay City — Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, alongside his Malasakit Team, provided essential support to the city's vulnerable residents, including tricycle and pedicab drivers, on 17 September at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Around 2,500 beneficiaries received food packs, shirts, vitamins, and sports equipment. Select individuals also received bicycles, phones, shoes, and watches. Financial assistance was also distributed in partnership with the local government.

“Ang pwede ko pong ialay sa inyo ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho…kahit bagyo, lindol, putok ng bulkan, sunog o anumang sakuna, pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya ng aking oras at katawan para tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo,” Go said.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go urged locals to utilize the Malasakit Center at Pasay City General Hospital for medical assistance.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs.

He also highlighted Pasay infrastructure projects that he had supported as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, including roadway lighting.