BOI greenlights P26-M solar project

The Board of Investments (BOI) on Wednesday announced the approval of the registration of Nakashin Davao International Inc.’s 519.2 kWp Solar PV Rooftop System project, being part of the government’s intensified efforts to facilitate clean energy transition.

Nakashin’s operation marks the first renewable energy (RE) project to be greenlit for energy efficiency incentives under R.A. 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Act.

With an estimated project cost of P26 million, the Solar PV Rooftop System will be installed at Nakashin Davao’s food manufacturing facility.

Nakashin, a BoI-registered firm, is a leading exporter of agricultural and aquatic products such as mangoes and pineapples to Japan and the European Union.