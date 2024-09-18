Blacklist Rivalry bids goodbye

Filipino DOTA 2 professional team Blacklist Rivalry has called it quits after two years in the competitive scene.

Originally formed as the all-Filipino "dream team" of DOTA 2, Blacklist Rivalry ultimately failed in its mission to take the Philippines back to The International which is touted by many as the grandest stage of professional Esports.

"Unfortunately, even the greatest of stories must come to an end. We are incredibly thankful for each and every player and coach that has been part of the team. Their contributions to the Blacklist culture will always remain a part of our history," Blacklist Rivalry said in a statement.

"As The International season comes to a close, along with the ever-evolving landscape of the DOTA 2 professional ecosystem, Blacklist International decided to reassess our future in the scene and allowed our players to explore their options," it continued.

"As of today, the redemption story is now officially over. But the mission, as always, will never end."

Blacklist Rivalry, however, was indeed successful in bringing together the biggest names in Philippine DOTA history having signed players such as Abed Yusop, Timothy "Tims" Rundrup, Marc "Raven" Fausto, and Kim "Gabbi" Santos.