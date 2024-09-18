BingoPlus to develop future para athletes

Boosting the grassroots program of the national para team is the ultimate objective when BingoPlus Foundation plotted the PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation, a modern facility that aims to provide the needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Together with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS), the PLUS Center will provide free physical therapy to indigent PWDs and recovering patients affected by stroke, paralysis, and other mobility-impacting conditions.

It will also serve as a training ground for doctors and therapy specialists, ensuring high-quality care and skills development.

The facility further provides recreational and competitive sports opportunities for PWDs, which could serve as a development program for aspiring para athletes who wish to compete in international events like the ASEAN Para Games, Asian Para Games and the Paralympics.

The P2-million facility will rise at the Pajara Park in Mandaue City in Cebu around November of this year.

“Today, we are here not just to break ground on the PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation. We are setting in motion a vision where PWDs can thrive, adapt, and pursue careers as athletes, coaches, and more,” said Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus vice president for Investor Relations and chief operating officer of BingoPlus Foundation, during the groundbreaking ceremony last 30 August.

“PADS’ mission to empower PWDs as world-class athletes inspired us deeply at the BingoPlus Foundation. The PLUS Center will fill a critical gap in PWD healthcare, offering accessible rehabilitation and a path to new opportunities through sports.”

PADS executive director John Paul Maunes agrees, saying that the collaboration will create a more inclusive world with the PWDs.

“This collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations come together to support PWDs,” Maunes said.

“We wanted to create a better world and achieve our vision of a disability-inclusive society — but we cannot do it alone. BingoPlus Foundation completed that missing piece in this advocacy. The PLUS Center is not just a facility; it’s a symbol of hope and empowerment for many who aspire to break barriers in sports and in life.”