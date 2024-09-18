Benguet IPs protest irregularities in Pulag power plant consultations

BAGUIO CITY — Ahead of the construction of three hydroelectric power plants (HEPPs) within ancestral lands of Kabayan, Benguet, indigenous peoples (IPs) in the area are calling for strict adherence to the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process.

In a letter addressed to Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, the group highlighted Tagle Corporation’s plans to build a 4.5-megawatt (MW) Eddet HEPP, a 6 MW Eddet 2 HEPP, and a 20 MW Kabayan 4 HEPP along the Eddet River. By law, the corporation must secure a Certification Precondition (CP) from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to obtain the IPs' consent before proceeding with the projects.

"The problem is that the NCIP has lumped all of the three (HEPP) projects into one CP application so that there is only one FPIC process being undertaken instead of three," the IP group said.

They also expressed concern that, under the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System law, IPs only have 105 days to make a decision on whether or not to issue a CP and for the NCIP to process the certification. The projects would be approved by default should the IPs fail to make a decision within the timeframe.

The EVOSS is an online system designed to streamline the submission and synchronized processing of applications for permits or certifications related to power generation projects.

Favor and influence alleged

According to the IPs, the NCIP's decision to bundle the projects reflects favoritism toward Tagle Corporation, at the expense of the Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) of Kabayan.

They also voiced concerns about alleged interference from Kabayan Mayor Florante B. Bantales Jr. and other local government officials. They claimed that the officials had pressured the IP group to approve the projects through the formation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) under an Executive Order. The TWG was supposedly intended to provide technical support to the Kabayan IPs. However, the group believes that the TWG's true purpose is to sway those against the HEPP projects into giving their consent.

Lack of consensus

The IPs also noted that their tabtabal or tongtongan (traditional decision-making process) held between IP leaders and elders of the Kabayan Ancestral Domain had not yet managed to reach a consensus on the HEPPs.

They say the NCIP should have noted this and rejected the project as a result. They further accused Mayor Bantales and members of the NCIP FPIC team from Benguet of misrepresenting that the IPs were willing to negotiate with the project proponents.

The group appealed to Governor Diclas to intervene, requesting that the NCIP stop the ongoing FPIC process and divide the CP applications into one for each HEPP project, ensuring three separate FPIC processes. They also called on Mayor Bantales and other government officials to cease involvement and interference in the FPIC process.

Lastly, the IPs asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to investigate the projects, as two of the proposed HEPPs are within the Eddet River, located in the Mt. Pulag National Park.

"We need not mention the environmental damage that such structures would cause the Eddet River and the rest of Kabayan as well as its effect on our tourism industry where Mt. Pulag is our best offering," the group concluded.