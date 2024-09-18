Photos

ARCHWAY ENTRANCE TO THE WORLD

LOOK: The Travel Sale Expo (TSE) held a press conference on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, at The Peninsula Manila to discuss this year’s highly anticipated travel events. Ms. Michelle G. Taylan, Chairperson of Travel Sale Expo 2024, assured that the upcoming Expo, taking place from 27 to 29 September 2024 at SM Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, will be bigger and more exciting than last year. The event will feature delegates from various embassies, hotels, transport enterprises, and banks. | via Larry Cruz