Applications for 2025 JET Program now open

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is now accepting applications for the Coordinator for International Relations (CIR) and Assistant Language Teacher (ALT) positions in the 2025 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program.

The JET Program was introduced in 1987 to help deepen mutual understanding between the people of Japan and those of other countries through foreign language exchange and cultural immersion at the local level.

Since the recruitment for the 2024 cohort, the embassy has accepted applications for the CIR position alongside the ALT position. CIRs work in local government offices in Japan, focusing on international exchange.

In 2024, more than 120 JET participants were sent from the Philippines, the largest batch in a single year, bringing the total number of Filipino participants to over 300.