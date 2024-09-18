Aguilar wants best fighters in Manila Cup

The Philippines will be fielding 10 of the country’s best fighters in the first-ever Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association Manila Cup that will be held at the Newport World Resorts from 14 to 16 October.

Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas secretary general Alvin Aguilar said they are undergoing a rigorous selection process to determine who has what it takes to represent the country in the prestigious three-day tourney that will feature 88 fighters from 16 Asian countries.

“We already have 10 (fighters) confirmed to join the competition,” said Aguilar, also the president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines.

“We are also in the process of our own arrangements in choosing our athletes. We have our trials to make sure we will field the best Filipino mixed martial artists in this tournament.”

Aguilar also thanked Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino for his support in promoting MMA in the Philippines.

“Again, it was a dream come true for me, and it was not possible without the help of Mr. Abraham Tolentino. This is an opportunity to bring honor to the country and bring medals for the country, that is our goal,” said Aguilar, who sat beside the POC chief during the press briefing bankrolled by the 9 Dynasty.

The Philippines has been home to many MMA champions with most of them competing in the prestigious ONE Championship like Geje Eustaquio and Joshua Pacio, who is the reigning ONE Strawweight champion.

The tournament dangles $8,000 — or roughly P446,000 — to the winners of 11 categories for both men and women in the traditional and modern MMA.

Tolentino said this competition will boost the sport’s grassroots and will be an integral part of the growth of the MMA fighters.

“MMA has always been popular but only recently we will enter at an amateur level,” Tolentino said.

“That’s why the foundation has to be strong. This will be a huge event.”