AFP RESERVIST PROGRAM

LOOK: Angie Luciano, 49, admin officer at San Juan Medical Center, inquires about the AFP reservist enlistment process at San Juan City Hall on 18 September 2024. Cpt. Joaquin Pio I. Aguirre, a member of the Med Admin Corps (MAC) and Deputy of the Technical and Administrative Service Reserve Group of AFPRESCOM (Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Command) and a medical technician by profession, explains the process of enlistment and the duties of the reservist, encouraging her to take a chance and join the AFP as a reservist. YUMMIE DINGDING











Copied