AC Health initiates RE shift via ACEN

AC Health, the Ayala Group’s healthcare arm, is transitioning six Healthway Medical Network facilities to renewable energy through a partnership with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES).

The first facilities to make the switch include Healthway QualiMed Hospital Santa Rosa, Healthway QualiMed Manila, Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Taguig, Healthway QualiMed Hospital San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan, Healthway Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center, and FEU-NRMF Medical Center in Quezon City.

The buildings will now be powered by wind, solar, and geothermal energy.

“This partnership with ACEN RES represents a pivotal moment for AC Health,” AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo said on Wednesday.

“By embracing renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also doing our part to ensure a healthier planet for future generations.”

Eric Francia, president and CEO of ACEN, highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “Our partnership with AC Health exemplifies how renewable energy can enhance essential services like healthcare.

Ecology impact reduced

By powering AC Health’s facilities with clean energy, we reduce their environmental impact while supporting their mission of improving health outcomes.”

The switch to renewable energy is expected to thwart an estimated 68,360 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon absorption of around 3.1 million trees in one year.

The initiative strengthens the Ayala Group’s commitment to sustainability, integrating clean energy with its healthcare operations to lessen environmental impact while providing patient care.