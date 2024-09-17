Zambo Sur bombing death toll rises to 2

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — At least two people are now confirmed dead on the latest bombing attack in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur early Tuesday morning of 17 September.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by the Tukuran Municipal Police Station, in Zamboanga del Sur, a suspected improvised explosive device was placed inside a utility box of a still unidentified motorcycle at around 3:00 a.m. inside the AJ Beach Resort in Purok Gemelina, Lower Bayao, Tukuran. Police authorities were immediately dispatched upon receiving the call from the owner of the beach resort when the explosion happened.

As of writing, the two people who perished in the latest bombing incident remained unidentified. Additional investigation further disclosed that after the explosion local police said that a witnesses saw a fleeing utility vehicle. Members of the PNP Bomb Ordnance Unit also discovered a bag of ammonium nitrate.

The police has not yet determine if the latest bombing incident is an act of terror as the province was celebrating its 72nd Foundation Anniversary. Checkpoints were immediately mounted in the entry and exit points of Tukuran.