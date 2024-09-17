YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED: Top ranked Mexican vows to end Jerusalem’s reign

Score the first round for Mexican mandatory challenger Luis Castillo, who boastfully told Filipino Melvin Jerusalem on Tuesday that his days as World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion are numbered.

“I know this is going to be a tough fight, but I know we will emerge victorious. And I want to tell the champion here that he should enjoy his days as a world champion,” said Castillo through an interpreter during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Those in attendance were caught off-guard by Castillo’s peppery words, including Jerusalem, who was seated right beside him.

Jerusalem didn’t take the bite but likewise fired a loaded statement in the final days leading to their showdown this Sunday at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

“He should enjoy his stay here in the Philippines and we’ll see what happens on fight night,” said Jerusalem, who will be making the first defense of the WBC 105-lb strap last March in Nagoya, in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app, ArenaPlus.

Michael Domingo, who trains Jerusalem, was piqued by Castillo’s brash remarks and countered that the Los Mochis native was probably dreaming.

“In your dreams,” Domingo said when asked to react on the No. 1 contender’s bold statement.

JC Mananquil, who represented Jerusalem, admits it will be a tough outing for his fighter but they are upbeat that they will overcome Castillo’s challenge.

“We knew right from the start that we’d be facing Castillo so we’ve studied him,” added Mananquil, was also joined in the head table by Blow-By-Blow Chief Executive Officer Marife Barrera.

The main event starts at 7 p.m. with Barrera, representing eight-division legend and Blow-By-Blow president Manny Pacquiao, declaring that Sunday’s world title fight will be the Philippines first in six years.

“This comes at a time when Blow-By-Blow is celebrating its second anniversary,” Barrera said.

A native of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Jerusalem parades a 22-3 record with 12 knockouts in his second reign as a world champion after briefly holding the World Boxing Organization minimumweight crown.

The 27-year-old Castillo (21-0-1 13 KOs) is vying for his first world title, fighting out of his native Mexico for the first time and is armed with a pair of heavy hands.

While he sounded boastful, Castillo swears that knocking the crown off Jerusalem’s head won’t be easy.

“It’s going to be tough, but we’re coming 100 percent prepared for the fight,” said Castillo.

“We’re coming ready,” said chief trainer Eduardo Montiel, who said Jerusalem fights like a Mexican warrior.

“We’re very proud to fight him and be here in the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Castillo holds an open workout on Wednesday at BGC and Jerusalem hosts his own on Thursday.

The official weigh-in happens on Saturday morning in Mandaluyong.