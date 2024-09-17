Young lifters off to Spain

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) believes the Philippines will bring home at least four medals from the International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships scheduled 19 to 27 September in Leon, Spain.

SWP president Monico Puentevella said the eight-man delegation has a good chance of making multiple trips to the podium.

Angeline Colonia, Rose Jean Ramos, Jhodie Peralta, Rosalinda Faustino, Albert Ian delos Santos, Lovely Inan, Prince Keil delos Santos and Eron Borres will be battling against the best up-and-coming weightlifters in the tournament.

“I think all of them, maybe four or five, have good chances to win. Hopefully silver or gold in the Junior World Championships,” Puentevella said.

“That’s why I’m saying, some of them will be ready for Los Angeles.”

More than just bringing home medals for the country, Puentevella said this tournament also serves as a venue for those who want to compete in future international tournaments such as the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Asian Games, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“They will have a chance to go to Los Angeles. I believe I can see one or two or three of them going to LA,” Puentevella said.

“They will be about 22 or 23 years old by then for the first Olympics. That will make them very ripe for the future, SEA Games, Asian Games and subsequently the Olympics.”