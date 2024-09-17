Worry-free rides: Grab rolls out new safety features

Grab Philippines has introduced two new advanced safety features—audio protection and driver selfie verification—aimed at enhancing safety for both passengers and drivers, especially with the holiday season approaching.
“Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Our approach goes beyond the platform—we take an active approach to ensuring everyone has a safe ride. We have ongoing dialogues with our passengers, driver-partners, and government stakeholders, taking an active role in ensuring safe rides across the industry,” said Grab Philippines' Head of Mobility, EJ Dela Vega.
The Audio Protection feature allows users to opt-in for audio recordings during rides, securely storing them in case they are needed to resolve disputes or address safety concerns.
Powered by artificial intelligence, this tool is expected to evolve by detecting in-vehicle audio signals in real time to identify safety risks and enhance response mechanisms.
In addition, the new driver selfie verification will conduct random checks throughout the day to confirm driver identity, supplementing the pre-trip selfie checks already in place. This ensures that only registered drivers are operating on the platform.
These tools are part of Grab's comprehensive safety suite, which includes the Safety Center with an Emergency SOS button, a "Report an Issue" function, and real-time trip monitoring. The app also allows passengers to share trip details with trusted contacts via the "Share Your Ride" feature.
In collaboration with the Philippine National Police, Grab is offering road safety seminars, crime prevention workshops, and streamlined processes for driver clearance.
Additionally, in partnership with the Philippine Commission on Women, Grab has developed training modules to educate drivers on their rights and responsibilities under the Safe Spaces Act, promoting gender-sensitive and safe interactions.