Worry-free rides: Grab rolls out new safety features

Grab Philippines has introduced two new advanced safety features—audio protection and driver selfie verification—aimed at enhancing safety for both passengers and drivers, especially with the holiday season approaching.



“Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Our approach goes beyond the platform—we take an active approach to ensuring everyone has a safe ride. We have ongoing dialogues with our passengers, driver-partners, and government stakeholders, taking an active role in ensuring safe rides across the industry,” said Grab Philippines' Head of Mobility, EJ Dela Vega.



The Audio Protection feature allows users to opt-in for audio recordings during rides, securely storing them in case they are needed to resolve disputes or address safety concerns.



Powered by artificial intelligence, this tool is expected to evolve by detecting in-vehicle audio signals in real time to identify safety risks and enhance response mechanisms.



