Don’t get us wrong -- our love for black eyeliner is forever (it’s a classic for a reason). But with reality hitting hard and leaving us more tired than ever, it’s time for a major refresh.

Enter: White eyeliner, the ultimate brightening hack we never knew we needed. Gen Z is flipping the beauty script, with white liner at the forefront of this revolution. Bold, fresh and anything but basic, this trend is lighting up makeup routines everywhere.

Why white eyeliner?

White eyeliner gives any outfit a clean, eye-opening touch. It’s a stylish alternative to traditional dark liner, offering a carefree, youthful vibe that appeals to Generation Z. The sharp white lines can brighten your eyes, make them appear wider and add an unexpected pop of edge and futurism to your makeup.

While black eyeliner brings intensity and drama, white eyeliner is all about lightness and fun. It’s less about creating dark, brooding eyes and more about adding a soft, futuristic twist to your look.

Gen Z isn’t afraid to experiment with their looks, and white eyeliner offers countless options -- from subtle inner-corner highlights to bold, graphic designs. It’s all about self-expression and creativity.

This trend looks great with white eyeliner. With minimal effort, you can achieve a quick, dramatic effect by applying a dab to the waterline or creating a sleek, winged liner. It’s also ideal for everyday use, giving you a polished look without feeling overdone.

Try these imaginative yet playful designs with Spotlight’s Extra Drama Cream Gel Eyeliner in white, available for only P495, to show off your white eyeliner.