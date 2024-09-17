Don’t get us wrong -- our love for black eyeliner is forever (it’s a classic for a reason). But with reality hitting hard and leaving us more tired than ever, it’s time for a major refresh.
Enter: White eyeliner, the ultimate brightening hack we never knew we needed. Gen Z is flipping the beauty script, with white liner at the forefront of this revolution. Bold, fresh and anything but basic, this trend is lighting up makeup routines everywhere.
Why white eyeliner?
White eyeliner gives any outfit a clean, eye-opening touch. It’s a stylish alternative to traditional dark liner, offering a carefree, youthful vibe that appeals to Generation Z. The sharp white lines can brighten your eyes, make them appear wider and add an unexpected pop of edge and futurism to your makeup.
While black eyeliner brings intensity and drama, white eyeliner is all about lightness and fun. It’s less about creating dark, brooding eyes and more about adding a soft, futuristic twist to your look.
Gen Z isn’t afraid to experiment with their looks, and white eyeliner offers countless options -- from subtle inner-corner highlights to bold, graphic designs. It’s all about self-expression and creativity.
This trend looks great with white eyeliner. With minimal effort, you can achieve a quick, dramatic effect by applying a dab to the waterline or creating a sleek, winged liner. It’s also ideal for everyday use, giving you a polished look without feeling overdone.
Try these imaginative yet playful designs with Spotlight’s Extra Drama Cream Gel Eyeliner in white, available for only P495, to show off your white eyeliner.
All over your lids
Channel Margot Robbie’s glam by covering your lids with white eyeliner for an eye-catching pop. You can also apply a thick line across your upper lash line for a peek-a-boo effect when your eyes are closed.
Awaken your waterline
Like Lady Gaga, apply white eyeliner to your waterline to make your eyes appear bigger and more awake. This trick helps mask tiredness and is perfect for a quick pick-me-up.
All around
Inspired by Ariana Grande in “Rain On Me,” outline your eyes with a bold, geometric white design. This sharp, dramatic look uses negative space for a futuristic vibe.
Whimsical icons
Follow Lili Reinhart’s lead by adding cute details like a daisy chain along your brow bone. It’s playful and unique, perfect for when you want a fun twist.
Winged out
Take inspiration from Willow Smith’s winged-out underliner. It’s edgy yet simple, drawing attention to the lower lash line for a fresh take on the classic wing.
Classic sweep
Keep it classic like Dua Lipa, with a simple, chic sweep of white eyeliner across your lash line. It’s timeless and effortlessly stylish.
Outer-Third wing
Rihanna’s minimalist white wing on the outer third of her eyes proves that less can be more. It’s subtle but impactful for a sleek, modern look.
White eyeliner is definitely the newest “it” accessory just like Spotlight’s Extra Drama Cream Gel Eyeliner that is an easy starting point for beginners because of its smooth, smudge-proof and transfer-proof consistency that holds these looks for the whole day.
Are you ready to swap out your black eyeliner to embrace white?