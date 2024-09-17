Wellness on the rise in Alabang

From running events to group biking activities and friendly sporting competitions, Filipinos are embracing wellness activities year-round.

This trend follows a significant growth in the wellness industry between 2020 and 2022, as more people see the value in integrating fitness into their daily lives.

Recognizing the growing demand for wellness options in the Philippines, Singapore-based Jal Yoga inaugurated its first-ever state-of-the-art studio in the country recently.

Founded by accredited yogi Pardeep Fogat and Jasmine Loh, Jal Yoga aims to create a space where individuals can embark on a holistic wellness journey.

“Jal means water in Hindi,” said Fogat. “Like the water that adapts to any form, flows to the deepest depths and traverses the greatest of heights, we aim to guide anyone who walks through our doors in their journey towards wellness and to live more with Jal.”

Established in 2018, Jal Yoga originally opened with two locations in Singapore, offering an array of Yoga, Pilates and Barre classes.