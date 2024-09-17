Wellness on the rise in Alabang

There is a belief that goes “Home is where your health is.” Rooted in our Filipino culture’s attitude toward wellness – which is puts a premium on non-physical aspects for total health – it suggests that if your home life is balanced and harmonious, you will likely have a healthy life.
And for those who live south of the metro, getting your fix of soul, body and mind alignment is no longer so difficult, as many yoga studios have sprouted in the area.
Wellness is not a luxury, but a necessity in the fast-paced world of today. Due to its well-established advantages for the body and mind, yoga in particular has experienced tremendous growth. In addition to promoting good posture, flexibility and strength, yoga also has mental health advantages that include lowering stress and anxiety levels and promoting inner peace.
Selecting the ideal yoga studio has become increasingly crucial as more individuals become aware of these benefits. Professional instruction, a serene setting and additional services that improve the practice are all provided by a decent yoga studio.
More Filipinos are becoming increasingly conscious of their well-being, emphasizing holistic wellness and prioritizing self-care. This shift towards healthier lifestyles is visible across the country, with studies showing how physical activity positively impacts mental health.
From running events to group biking activities and friendly sporting competitions, Filipinos are embracing wellness activities year-round.
This trend follows a significant growth in the wellness industry between 2020 and 2022, as more people see the value in integrating fitness into their daily lives.
Recognizing the growing demand for wellness options in the Philippines, Singapore-based Jal Yoga inaugurated its first-ever state-of-the-art studio in the country recently.
Founded by accredited yogi Pardeep Fogat and Jasmine Loh, Jal Yoga aims to create a space where individuals can embark on a holistic wellness journey.
“Jal means water in Hindi,” said Fogat. “Like the water that adapts to any form, flows to the deepest depths and traverses the greatest of heights, we aim to guide anyone who walks through our doors in their journey towards wellness and to live more with Jal.”
Established in 2018, Jal Yoga originally opened with two locations in Singapore, offering an array of Yoga, Pilates and Barre classes.
Driven by their passion for promoting wellness, Fogat and Loh expanded their brand’s footprint across Southeast and West Asia. Today, Jal Yoga boasts four additional studios in Singapore, three in Malaysia, one in Indonesia and another in Dubai — making its new Philippine location in Alabang, Muntinlupa, a significant milestone.
It offers bespoke yoga classes tailored to the needs of every individual, from beginners to seasoned practitioners. The studio also features infrared technology, which enhances the effectiveness of yoga by promoting deeper muscle relaxation, improving circulation and aiding detoxification.
Beyond the facilities, Jal Yoga prides itself on having a team of expert instructors who bring not only technical knowledge but also a genuine passion for teaching. The studio focuses on holistic wellness, offering classes that cater to physical, mental and emotional well-being.