Vietnam’s WEEKEND EVENTS feature yoga and healthy living activities

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

Recently heralded by Travel + Leisure magazine as one of the leading resorts in Vietnam, with its acclaimed natural hot spring and onsen baths set in the foothills of the Imperial City of Hue, Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion is also recognized for having one of the country’s best hotel spas. For World Wellness Weekend, the resort has released a program including sessions of Hatha yoga, mindful breathing practices and Singing Bowl Meditation, all aimed at relieving stress and fostering inner calm. Guests can also join Zumba, hiking and zipline experiences to complete a rejuvenating long weekend.

Fusion Resort Cam Ranh

Commanding spectacular vistas from a vantage point overlooking Cam Ranh Bay in southern Vietnam, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh is among the brand’s luxury resorts that promises visitors an “all-spa and wellness inclusive” and “breakfast anywhere, anytime” concept. The itinerary from 20 to 22 September includes early morning Surya Namaskar Yoga sessions, aromatherapy, natural healing classes and even yoga for kids.

Maia Quy Nhon & The Ocean Resort Quy Nhon

From 21 to 23 September, guests can embark on a wellness journey that begins with a five-kilometer run on the beach each morning, followed by gentle yoga or the soothing rhythms of sound healing therapy in tranquil surroundings. Afternoons are to be dedicated to exploring the natural world through herbology workshops and holistic activities.

Guests can also access the Vẽla Spa, which offers holistic therapies and ecologically focused treatments aimed at replenishing the mind, body and soul. Located on a stunning beach in south-central Vietnam, Maia Resort Quy Nhon and its newly opened next-door neighbor The Ocean Resort are located 22—km from Quy Nhon town center and 23—km from Phu Cat Airport.

Fusion Suites Vung Tau

World Wellness Weekend 2024 at Fusion Suites Vung Tau offers a journey of self-discovery with a diverse range of activities. Towering over a peninsula directly south of Saigon, this venue is ideal for those seeking to find balance between modern life and nature. Guests from 20 to 22 September can expect to start the day with gentle yoga sessions by the pool, followed by Tai Chi and meditation, while the hotel’s Maia Spa offers foot massage treatments, saunas and hot tubs. For this special weekend, Fusion Suites Vung Tau will conduct workshops focused on healthy nutrition with tips for a scientific and balanced diet. The talented chefs at Fresh Restaurant have designed a specialized menu featuring delicious and nutritious dishes to complement a healthy stay.

Fusion is a leader of wellness-inspired hospitality brands in Vietnam, managing 23 properties in Vietnam and Thailand and expanding to open new hotels and resorts in both countries.

For inquiries, email Jasmine Tan at jasmine.tan@ghcasia.com and Michelle Liang at michelle.liang@ghcasia.com