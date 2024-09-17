UST, Benilde open semis showdown

University of Santo Tomas (UST) puts its unbeaten streak on the line as it tangles with defending champion College of Saint Benilde in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge semifinals, which kick off today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Angge Poyos, the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines Rookie of the Year, who has been instrumental in UST’s dominant sweep of the elimination round, is set for a high-stakes clash with Wielyn Estoque and the rest of the Lady Blazers in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at 3 p.m.

UST coach Kungfu Reyes, however, emphasized the importance of an aggressive start while calling for more maturity from his squad.

“Hopefully, we will play with more aggressiveness. We can see that everyday but we want more maturity in their decision-making,” Reyes said.

Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) aims to extend its three-game winning streak as it squares off with Far Eastern University (FEU) in the other women’s semis clash at 5 p.m.

Cassiey Dongallo, who delivered a remarkable 31-point performance in UE’s elimination round victory over FEU, will look to continue her explosive form.

The Lady Tamaraws, on the other hand, will try to counter her with the firepower of Chenie Tagaod, Tin Ubaldo and Faida Bakanke, promising another exciting battle.

In the men’s division, De La Salle University and UST meet in a heated semifinal rematch of last year’s finals at 12 p.m.

UST, riding a five-game winning streak, enters with momentum, while La Salle seeks to recover after losing two of its last three elimination matches.

With star players Josh Ybanez (UST) and Noel Kampton (La Salle) sidelined, the teams will turn to their secondary weapons. Gboy de Vega and Poy Colinares will lead UST’s attack, while La Salle banks on Chris Hernandez and Michael Fortuna to spearhead their charge.

“My senior players like Dux Yambao and Gboy de Vega are passing well. I also hope Popoy (Colinares) will step up and everybody will bloom,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.