Top Korean beauty brands you should know about

There is no argument that Asian beauty brands are right up there in global popularity simply because of their effectiveness. There was a time K-beauty was a maze of confusing possibilities, but now some top names in the thriving industry have emerged as favorites among beauty enthusiasts.
Here are the top 10 most known in the Philippines: COSRX, Dr. Jart+, Etude House, Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree, Laneige, Missha, Sulwhasoo, Banila Co. and Klairs.
Meanwhile, in Korea, the most trending names today are Torriden, Round Lab, Be Plain, Aestura and Real Barrier. Top 10 in the rankings this week are Monite, Mediheal, Pillio, Doctor Wellmade One, Anua, Dimar3, Hera, Tone 28, Clio, Master Biome, VT, Witch Factory, Anov and Wakemake, according to the ranking by leading beauty chain Olive Young.
Top products that usually sell fast are the sun protection products and serums.