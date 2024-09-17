Top Korean beauty brands you should know about

Meanwhile, in Korea, the most trending names today are Torriden, Round Lab, Be Plain, Aestura and Real Barrier. Top 10 in the rankings this week are Monite, Mediheal, Pillio, Doctor Wellmade One, Anua, Dimar3, Hera, Tone 28, Clio, Master Biome, VT, Witch Factory, Anov and Wakemake, according to the ranking by leading beauty chain Olive Young.

Top products that usually sell fast are the sun protection products and serums.