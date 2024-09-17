Sunshine Place celebrates 10 years ‘THIS SIDE OF HEAVEN’

The write stuff

Many members were also surprised to find their voice in writing workshops at the Sunshine Place, especially those conducted by Oscar Penaranda and Dr. Joem Antonio.

Antonio, who has won eight Don Carlos Palanca awards for plays and short stories, says “it has been a great pleasure to conduct workshops in Sunshine Place. There is something about the venue that draws very interesting people in.”

In the times that he has given workshops there, he has met “grandmothers, doctors, fellow artists and many others who arrived initially just to learn to write stories; one of them, I ended up collaborating in different book projects.” In all those workshops, Sunshine Place “has always felt hospitable and conducive to writing. It is, as its name does suggest, a place of sunshine in the city.”

Although he is based abroad, writer and educator Penaranda, who has taught, influenced and inspired several generations of Filipinos in the US and Canada, still finds time to visit Sunshine Place for workshops from time to time.

“I cannot speak for my students how they were changed by taking their writing classes at Sunshine,” he says. But from what he hears from them, “the sessions helped them discover themselves in multiple levels, helped them be clear, conscious and succinct, and precise in their writing, helped them in their outlook and discovery of a meaningful existence. Two years ago, he worked together with them to put together a book, Reflections in Light and Shadow, An Anthology of Short Memoirs.

Chit Mijares Chua, who has taken writing workshops under Penaranda and Barbara Gonzales, says she likes the quiet joy and lightness of Sunshine Place. “Confidence, productive me-time, courage to step out of the box, peace, gaining a friend or two. Sunshine Place gives me those,” she says.