SMPHI, PCC seal consumer welfare protection MoC

To further fair market competition among its stakeholders nationwide, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPHI) and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) on Tuesday sealed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC), signifying the mall operator’s commitment to protecting consumer welfare and a level playing field for all.

As part of the MoC, SMPHI will launch a nationwide information campaign across SM Supermalls to educate the public about the PCC’s mandate and the benefits of fair competition.

SM digital platforms

The campaign will be featured on SM digital platforms, such as Cinema ads, LED poster boxes and cinema directories, Digital mall directories, LFD screens and In-mall LED screens.

“We are proud to join forces with PCC in promoting fair trade practices,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan during the sealing of the MoC with PCC chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo.

“By working together, we can empower consumers in making informed choices and contributing to a robust and competitive market,” Tan added.

Nationwide info campaign

For his part, PCC’s Aguinaldo said, “Considering the nascence of the PCC and the Philippine Competition Act and the wide reach of SM Supermalls, we find that the nationwide information campaign will significantly help us in advocating for fair business practices, thus ensuring a level playing field that benefits businesses and consumers.”