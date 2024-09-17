SM Supermalls kicks off '100 Days of Christmas' countdown

SM Supermalls is celebrating the holiday season with its "100 Days of Joy" countdown, spreading cheer and generosity across the Philippines. From September 16 to December 25, SM will give back to shoppers and communities, showcasing daily how each mall enhances the holiday season for local residents.

With 86 malls nationwide, SM aims to be a central part of local communities, creating memorable experiences and celebrating cultural events. Each day until Christmas, SM will share videos highlighting how their malls bring festive joy to their areas.

Bringing Joy to Communities

To launch "100 Days of Joy," SM Mall of Asia hosted an early Christmas event for over 100 students from the Philippine National School for the Deaf. With support from the SM Store, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dairy Queen, the students enjoyed a special holiday treat.