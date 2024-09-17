SM Supermalls kicks off '100 Days of Christmas' countdown

SM Supermalls is celebrating the holiday season with its "100 Days of Joy" countdown, spreading cheer and generosity across the Philippines. From September 16 to December 25, SM will give back to shoppers and communities, showcasing daily how each mall enhances the holiday season for local residents.
With 86 malls nationwide, SM aims to be a central part of local communities, creating memorable experiences and celebrating cultural events. Each day until Christmas, SM will share videos highlighting how their malls bring festive joy to their areas.
To launch "100 Days of Joy," SM Mall of Asia hosted an early Christmas event for over 100 students from the Philippine National School for the Deaf. With support from the SM Store, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dairy Queen, the students enjoyed a special holiday treat.
SM continues its Bears of Joy initiative with a new collection called Hug-A-Mood. For every bear purchased, another will be donated to a child in need, spreading comfort and holiday warmth.
Starting September 16, SM will enhance the holiday atmosphere with festive activities and light projections in its malls, featuring a “100 Days to Christmas” message and vibrant decorations. This display marks the start of the Christmas season.
Christmas in the Philippines is a time for community and celebration. Through these activities and the festive environment at SM malls, SM Supermalls aims to bring the Christmas spirit to every corner.
Join SM in embracing the season by participating in their initiatives, nominating communities for special recognition, or simply enjoying the holiday festivities at SM malls.