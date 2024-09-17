SM Hypermarket launches Ultimate Street Food Party

Food lovers are in for a treat as SM Hypermarket’s Street Food Festival returns in September and October. The festival promises a celebration of street food with a variety of dishes, irresistible deals, and fun activities across participating SM Hypermarket stores.

Exciting deals for street food fans

Shoppers can enjoy savings and freebies at the Street Food Festival:

Save up to P40 on select Street Food Festival items with an SMAC card, available in all stores.

For online shoppers, spend P1,500 or more and get exclusive deals at smmarkets.ph.

September: Free SM Bonus French Fries with P50 off delivery on orders with festival items.

October: Receive a limited-edition Street Food Festival tote bag with P50 off delivery.

In select SM Hypermarket stores, additional promos include:

Spend P3,000 and receive a free gift from participating vendors.

Spend P3,000 and get 10 free BBQ sticks when using your SMAC card.

Reach P5,000 and purchase a limited-edition SM Turon Pillow for P200 (SMAC members only).

Street Food Festival Expo highlights



The Festival kicked of from 14-15 September with the Ultimate Street Food Party Expo at SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia.

Shoppers can mark their calendars for the next Expo at SM Hypermarket Fairview on October 19-20, 2024, with even more exclusive offers:

Spend P3,000 and get a Street Food Festival Bag for P100.

A chance to win P500 in the Pool of Prizes game with a P3,000 purchase.

Try your luck at Party Pabitin with a P500 purchase of festival items.

This event is supported by major partners including Knorr, Nestle, Purefoods, Lucky Me, and more. Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable celebration of flavors and fun at SM Hypermarket’s Street Food Festival!