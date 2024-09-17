SCUTTLEBUTT

SPNEC’s pivotal move

The entry of British private equity firm Actis, which has $13.5 billion worth of investments in renewable energy (RE) projects globally, into SP New Energy Corp.’s (SPNEC) mammoth P75-billion Terra Solar Project appears to have spurred investors to seriously evaluate the company.

Pundits were cautious about SPNEC while it awaited funding for Terra Solar but several fund managers said they are throwing “caution to the wind now that Actis has bought into the project, which would lower execution risk to minimal levels.”

Broker AP Securities said Terra Solar will be issuing primary shares to give Actis a 40-percent stake in the project, while retaining 100-percent ownership of the land. SPNEC’s stake is now valued at P58.7 billion.

The listed RE firm’s stake in Terra Solar would now be valued at around P50 billion, using the prevailing USD-PHP exchange rate of P55.70. Adding to that the P8.6-billion appraised value of the land as of 2Q 2024, this pegs SPNEC’s Terra Solar stake at P58.7 billion.

During the event where the Actis deal was announced, SPNEC Chairman Manny Pangilinan said Terra Solar was now between 60 percent to 67 percent complete and this will likely reach 80 percent to 90 percent completion by the end of the month.

Businessman Pangilinan further confirmed that the project’s first phase will come online by the first quarter of 2026, although this should be taken this with a grain of salt as commercial operations in the Philippines are often delayed by grid connectivity issues, according to broker AP Securities.

Aside from the Terra Solar project, SPNEC also has full ownership of the 63-MW SP Calatagan and the 150-MW SP Tarlac solar farms.