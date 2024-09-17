Red Velvet reunites as OT5 for 10th anniversary fancon in Manila

It was a memorable night for Filipino Red Velvet fans, known as Reveluvs or Luvies, as the girl group kicked off their 10th anniversary celebration at MOA Arena on Saturday, performing with all members present.

Joy, who had been absent during the “R to V” world tour last year due to health concerns, rejoined the group and helped light up the arena during their first-ever fancon tour in Manila, titled “HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv.”

“Last time, we promised you guys that we’d come back to Manila as five. I’m happy that we kept that promise,” Wendy, the group’s main vocalist, told the fans in English.

In a heartwarming start to the show, the group opened with their debut single, “Happiness,” performed by the original line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. The four members later welcomed Yeri to the stage for their second performance, “Ice Cream Cake.”

Fans were thrilled to see the group together as five, and excitement filled the arena, which the members pointed out several times.

“When the screen opened for ‘Happiness,’ I was really surprised by your screams,” said Wendy.

“It’s so fun here in Manila. I didn’t feel tired at all because of your incredibly loud cheers,” said Joy, the group’s lead rapper and vocalist.

The group also performed hits such as “Psycho,” “Bad Boy,” “Red Flavor,” “Feel My Rhythm” and “Queendom.”

For refreshing songs that hyped fans just as much, the girls serenaded the arena with “Sunny Afternoon,” “Sunflower,” “Bubble” and “Underwater.”

Getting fans on their feet, the South Korean girl group turned the arena into the biggest party with “Zimzalabim” and “Hit That Drum.”

While Red Velvet gifted Filipino Reveluvs with a night to remember, fans took the opportunity to show their love and support through fan projects.

One of the highlights was fans singing “Remember Forever” while creating a rainbow ocean by lighting up their phones with the members’ colors.

They also unfurled a big tarpaulin from the lower box section that read, “Thank you for the happiness. Loving you is the easiest thing we have ever done.”

The fans also prepared a paper plane project, where those in the standing section threw paper planes onto the stage, each with short song lyrics dedicated to a member during “You Never Know.”

Confetti with printed messages flew by the extended stage for the girls to see. Some of the notes read, “When I think of forever, I think of Red Velvet,” and “I’ll be your friend forever, so lean on me when you’re having a hard time too.

Surely, the night was one for the books for both the group and their fans, as leader Irene expressed that she would genuinely miss the Manila crowd.

Seulgi, the group’s main dancer, also said that Red Velvet will continue to be a group that can return to Manila.

“Let’s see each other again,” she said.

“HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv” is presented by Wilbros Live.