Red-hot Quiambao flaunting MVP form

This early, Kevin Quiambao is making a strong case for another Most Valuable Player (MVP) award while leading De La Salle University on the right track in defending its crown.

Three games in on their campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, the Green Archers have already sent a strong statement to the rest of the field, stating their intention to keep the title in Taft Avenue.

And Quiambao is in the middle of it all.

The 23-year-old Gilas Pilipinas member has shown MVP numbers averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in bringing down National University, Adamson University and archrival Ateneo de Manila University.

His stellar play and strong leadership earned him the hands down choice as the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for the period of 7 to 15 September.

Quiambao made his return memorable by hitting the game-winning three-pointer to punctuate his nine points in La Salle’s closing 14 points in a 78-75 escape over the Bulldogs last 8 September.

He was also the charging force behind the Green Archers’ 30-point rout of Falcons, and even flirted with a triple-double against the Blue Eagles, 74-61, last Sunday in the first of their rivalry match this season.

Quiambao was voted unanimously over UP’s JD Cagulangan, University of Santo Tomas’ Nic Cabanero and Adamson’s Monty Montebon.

Still, the forward remains far from satisfied.

“So far, we all have a lot to improve on, especially me. I still have a lot to work on including the task of taking the leadership role. We have to do our best and try to control the things we have control of,” said Quiambao, who credits his strong plays to the trust given to him by his coach, Topex Robinson.

Meanwhile, Kent Pastrana bagged the same recognition in the women’s division.

Pastrana’s huge performances against University of the East, Ateneo and Adamson put the Tigresses firmly ahead of the competition.

She averaged 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the stretch, which saw UST blow out its first two opponents before fending off Adamson on Sunday to stay unbeaten.