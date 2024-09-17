PNP now hunting Roque — Abalos

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Tuesday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is assisting other agencies and the House of Representatives in locating former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“We are ready to cooperate with the House of Representatives and other government agencies in finding Harry Roque,” Abalos told reporters in an ambush interview on his way to Congress’ budget hearing.

Abalos was referring to the PNP’s mandate to enforce the law. “Once the police neglect their duty, all wanted persons escape. Under the PNP, we will search for him,” Abalos explained.

“This isn’t just about Harry Roque; it applies to everyone. If there are processes from an agency — whether a warrant of arrest or contempt — we must follow the law,” Abalos said.

The DILG chief stressed that Roque should face inquiries about his involvement in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations.

PNP chief Rommel Marbil, who was with Abalos, declined to provide details on the search for Roque but said they are using all efforts and resources to find the former Palace official.

“It’s up to him whether he surfaces or surrenders. He knows what’s right and wrong. He must face the House of Representatives,” Marbil said.

Regarding the promotion of Davao Police Regional Commander Nicolas Torre III for his role in compelling Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to surrender, Marbil said they prioritize the PNP command under Abalos’ guidance.