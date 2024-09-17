Pasig temporary city hall partially opens

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced that the local government’s temporary city hall has officially began its operations for select transactions starting 16 September.

In a statement, Sotto disclosed that the transfer of offices to the temporary city hall will be done gradually to avoid overwhelming the city hall employees and clients.

Among the services transferred to the temporary city hall include business one-stop shop and real property tax-related transactions such as assessment and payment. The remaining services will remain at the Pasig City Hall compound and in the two city hall annexes.

Sotto acknowledged that the transfer to the temporary city hall to give way for the redevelopment project is quite challenging, considering the inconvenience it could cause to both the transacting public and the city hall employees who are handling the transfer and inventory themselves.

He also expressed his hope that everyone is on the same page and understands the purpose behind the Pasig City Government’s Redevelopment Project.

The Pasig City mayor reminded everyone of the rationale of the redevelopment project — the structural issues with the city hall building, which can be attested by the Office of the Building Official.