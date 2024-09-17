Over 900K NCR workers benefit from wage hike

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) disclosed that at least 988,000 workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to benefit from the wage hike.

Last June, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-NCR approved a P35 increase in the daily minimum wage in the private sector.

Minimum earners from the non-agriculture sector now earn P645, while for those working in agriculture, service, or retail establishments or less and in manufacturing regularly employing less than 10 workers now earn P608.

In a televised briefing, DoLE-NCR regional director Atty. Jude Trayvilla said workers who earn above minimum wage could also be affected by wage distortion.