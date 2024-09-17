NOTHING BEATS HEALTHY FOOD

LOOK: HeyBo, a restaurant with healthy, flavorful options, opens its second store at One Ayala in Makati City, where customers can uniquely create their "Build-Your-Bo!" option, with 5 million combinations. At HeyBo, customers start by choosing a base, adding a protein, selecting three sides, garnishing it, picking a dip, and topping it off with a sauce. Fun fact: The name, HeyBo, comes from "Hey" as in hi and "Bo," which is short for bowl. The icon at the end of the brand's name represents the sun and a bowl, symbolizing HeyBo's welcoming of customers as a close-knit community with delicious, fun, and nutritious food.

Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano









