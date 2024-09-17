Food & Drink

NOTHING BEATS HEALTHY FOOD

TRIBUNE-heybo-healthy-bowl
LOOK: HeyBo, a restaurant with healthy, flavorful options, opens its second store at One Ayala in Makati City, where customers can uniquely create their "Build-Your-Bo!" option, with 5 million combinations. At HeyBo, customers start by choosing a base, adding a protein, selecting three sides, garnishing it, picking a dip, and topping it off with a sauce. Fun fact: The name, HeyBo, comes from "Hey" as in hi and "Bo," which is short for bowl. The icon at the end of the brand's name represents the sun and a bowl, symbolizing HeyBo's welcoming of customers as a close-knit community with delicious, fun, and nutritious food.
TRIBUNE-heybo-one-ayala-entrance
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-order-kiosk
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-one-ayala
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-one-ayala
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-order-kiosk
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-counter-menu
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-halibut-ala-thenesse
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-healthy-food-bowl
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
TRIBUNE-heybo-menu
Maria Thenesse Cornelio-Marciano
vegetables
Healthy Options
HeyBo
healthy bowl
create-your-own
grains
mix and match

