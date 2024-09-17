No romance, Calugay, Guo insist

From wearing couple shirts, joining each other’s campaign motorcades, hosting a surprise birthday party at an upscale property in Baguio City, to being business partners with enterprises supposedly named after them, one would think Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay and dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo were an item.

However, both rejected any insinuations of a personal or romantic relationship when pressed by senators during Tuesday’s resumption of the joint hearing on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) by the Committees on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality; on Migrant Workers; and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is spearheading the Senate investigation, presented photos of Calugay and Guo together during election caravans in their respective towns.

In one of the photos, Calugay was wearing a pink T-shirt bearing the name “Alice Guo.”

In response, Calugay said he was only invited by Guo’s staff to join the motorcade in her town, which he reciprocated during his caravan after the 2022 elections.

Hontiveros then asked Calugay if he was “close” to Guo to the point that their respective staffs were working and coordinating on their behalf.

“No, your honor, we are just friends,” Calugay said.

Happy penguin resort

Senators also asked Calugay about his alleged businesses with Guo, particularly about the Happy Penguin Resort situated in his town.

Calugay denied owning the private resort but later admitted that he had owned the land on which it was built but he had sold it to a certain Veronica Soriano on 15 July 2024.

Calugay said he was forced to sell the 4,000-square meter lot for P1.2 million after he ran out of money.

The senators believed the private resort was where Guo hid out before she left for Malaysia in July.